Genoa Forward Willing To Wait For Inter Milan Despite Tottenham Hotspur Interest

Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson is willing to wait for Inter Milan despite interest from Spurs in the Premier League.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Gudmundsson is a player very much on Inter’s radar for this summer. That is no big secret.

The Nerazzurri see the former AZ Alkmaar forward as having the right profile to reinforce their attack with qualities that are different than any of the forwards currently in the squad offer.

And for his part, Gudmundsson is keen on the move to Inter.

The Corriere note that there is also interest in the Icelandic international’s signature from the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur have made inquiries.

However, the newspaper anticipate, Gudmundsson’s preference would clearly be towards a move to Inter.

And according to the Corriere, Gudmundsson is willing to wait for Inter to agree a deal with Genoa rather than listen to other offers in the meantime.

It won’t be altogether straightforward for Inter to sign Gudmundsson.

The Nerazzurri certainly have to offload Joaquin Correa first. And according to the Corriere, Marko Arnautovic would likely also have to depart.

And at the moment, there are no signs pointing towards Arnautovic leaving.

Then, as far as talks with Genoa go, the Grifone value Gudmundsson at around €30 million.

Inter could hope to reach an agreement on the basis of an initial loan for the Icelander containing a purchase obligation.

Then there would be the possibility of players going the other way.

The Corriere note that Inter could even sacrifice attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni in order to make a deal for Gudmundsson happen.

In any event, there is work that Inter must do if they are to pull off the signing of Gudmundsson.

But the 26-year-old wants the switch to Inter. And he is willing to wait for the Nerazzurri to make it happen.

In the meantime, the Corriere note, there is also the matter of a case for sexual assault in his home country of Iceland being reopened which could also create problems for Gudmundsson’s future.