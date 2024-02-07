Genoa erases deficit to climb into three-way tie atop NBC standings

Genoa squeezed every drop out of Denver Stewart’s career high 15 points.

The Comets erased a 10-point deficit Tuesday in the fourth quarter in a 55-54 victory over Fostoria to climb into a tie atop the Northern Buckeye Conference standings. Genoa didn’t make things easy for itself, establishing a lead on only two occasions.

The Comets took the lead with the first points of the game, and the final shot that sent Fostoria packing. Stewart grabbed an offensive rebound and completed a three-point play for a 46-39 deficit with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left to play.

“I’ve always been the garbage man for the team,” Stewart said. “Coach always called me Dennis Rodman. We were all driving and attacking and that gave me opportunities for open looks.”

Genoa boys basketball Huston right at home for game winning free throw

Stewart averages only five points per game.

“We got down 12 in a tough spot,” Genoa senior Jon Huston said. “We started the game trying to get transition buckets. In the third quarter they sat in a 1-3-1 and we ran sets. We moved the ball and Denver scored 15.

“He was all over the place. I can’t count how many offensive rebounds he had. You could see it in his eyes, he put his body on the line.”

The Comets (13-4, 8-3) had points from five players, four of whom scored in double digits. Huston and Walter Plantz had 12 points each and Aiden Brunkhorst added 11 of his own.

Plantz canned three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one for a 53-52 advantage with six seconds remaining. Ryan Routson dropped in a 3-pointer for a 38-31 deficit to end the third quarter.

Brunkhorst made a 3-pointer after a Genoa offensive rebound to further ignite the rally early in the fourth quarter.

“We have great production out of everyone who gets minutes at the varsity level.” Genoa coach Jon Sandwisch said. “We’ve got three seniors Denver Stewart, Jon Huston and Aiden Brunkhorst that all step up and play great.”

Genoa's Denver Stewart handles the ball.

Fostoria (13-4, 8-3) had a good showing in the game, holding the lead at the end of each of the first three quarters and entering the fourth quarter with a seven-point advantage.

Fostoria seemingly had the game in hand after taking a one-point lead with just under five seconds to go. The Comets then drew a foul of their own, allowing them to nail the coffin closed with two free throws from Huston.

Despite entering Tuesday’s game trailing Fostoria in the NBC rankings, Genoa won both contests against Fostoria. The Comets beat Fostoria 59-45 in the second game of the season.

“This win gives us a tie for first,” Huston said. “We have a chance to host a sectional final. We have to win the big games to host a playoff game. That’s goal No. 1, ultimately, is to win championships.

“One game at a time. Take care of what we need to take care of.”

Genoa travels Friday to Eastwood (9-7, 7-3). The Eagles beat the Comets 43-32 in early January.

“We just have to play Genoa basketball.” Sandwisch said. “We’ve established a standard here over the last few years. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to be successful.”

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Genoa OHSAA boys basketball