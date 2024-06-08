Genoa Breakout Star Keen On Inter Milan Move & Could Replace Marko Arnautovic In Attack

Inter Milan are considering a move for Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson and the Icelandic international is determined to convince the Nerazzurri.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, Gudmundsson wants to capitalise on a dream season in Serie A by making a step up and is targeting a switch to Inter.

The former AZ Alkmaar striker netted 14 goals as newly promoted Genoa comfortably maintained their top flight status.

Inter are suitably impressed and coach Simone Inzaghi is looking for another attacker as the final piece of the jigsaw in the champions’ transfer market dealings, but an approach for Gudmundsson is complicated by Marko Arnautovic’s situation.

Arnautovic returned to Inter last summer but made little impact, leading to the Nerazzurri considering moving him on.

Despite interest from Fiorentina, as well from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the Austria international has shown little inclination to depart.

Similarly, any move for Gudmundsson would require funds from sales, with midfielder Valentin Carboni and wing-back Denzel Dumfries the likeliest candidates for Inter to cash in on.