Genoa agree new Vitinha deal with Olympique Marseille

Genoa have reportedly agreed terms with Olympique Marseille to keep striker Vitinha for next season on loan with an option to buy that can become an obligation.

The forward made his move to Serie A in the January transfer window with an option to make it permanent for €25m.

That deadline passed, but it was because Genoa were busy renegotiating a different deal for next season.

According to Footmercato and Sportitalia, it will be another loan with an option to buy that becomes an obligation if certain rather easy to achieve conditions are met.

Vitinha was a flop at Marseille

The 24-year-old was a huge investment for Olympique Marseille at €32m from SC Braga in January 2023.

Vitinha scored two goals in nine Serie A appearances for Genoa.

Full name Vitor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira, he contributed just six goals in 43 competitive appearances for Marseille, along with four assists.

He was considered one of the biggest flops in the history of Olympique Marseille.