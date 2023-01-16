Geno Smith's top plays 2022 season
Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's top plays from the 2022 season.
Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's top plays from the 2022 season.
Wide receiver Jordan Addison moved from Pitt to USC last year and he’ll be moving from USC to the NFL this year. Addison announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Monday is the deadline for players to declare for the draft. Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns [more]
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not take the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday well.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
With a game at Buffalo hanging in the balance, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins decided on fourth and 18 to throw it up for grabs to receiver Justin Jefferson. And it worked. With the season hanging in the balance on fourth and eight against the Giants in the wild-card round, Cousins opted not to throw it [more]
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
There are not supposed to be secrets in the NFL, yet the Chiefs are succeeding with this one.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]