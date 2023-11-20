Geno Smith's injured elbow is sore, but he's going to "keep pushing" to play Thursday

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Sunday's game after a monster hit by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald that caught Smith directly on his arm as he was in his throwing motion. Smith left the game with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.

He missed eight plays in 2 1/2 series before returning on the final drive in a comeback attempt that fell short.

Now, the Seahawks turn their attention to Thursday when they play the 49ers. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Smith has a bruised triceps — "back of his elbow that kind of blew up a little bit" — and is uncertain about Smith's availability for the NFC West showdown.

Smith sounds like he is unsure as well.

"A little sore, not the best, but God is good, so I'll just keep pushing," Smith said, via John Boyle of the team website.

Smith convinced team athletic trainers to let him back in the game after the Rams took a 17-16 lead.

"I was just trying to go out there and make plays to get us a position to win the game," Smith said. "It was still hurting, but obviously didn't do enough.

"I really just had to try to do my best to fight through the pain. That was the main thing, pain tolerance, just trying my best to fight through and keep going. . . . That's just how I am. I'm always going to try to finish the game if I can."

He said "yeah, it hurts" when asked how it felt after the game.

It seems likely Smith won't practice this week before seeing how it feels pregame Thursday.