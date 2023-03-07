Geno Smith's deserved payday with Seahawks provides lesson in belief, perseverance | Opinion

Here’s the moral, the fine print, inside the Geno Smith contract: Hang with me.

The Seattle Seahawks struck a three-year deal on Monday to keep their quarterback in town the old-school way. No franchise tag. No dare-and-blink drama. No need to for either side to expend enormous energy wading through the what-if? free agent market.

Smith and the Seahawks were made for each other in this moment. Hallelujah.

Per multiple reports, the deal is worth up to $105 million and pays a whopping $52 million in Year One.

Talk about a comeback. During the first 10 years of Smith’s checkered NFL career, he earned a grand total of $17.55 million. That’s hardly chump change to a vast swath of laborers, but suddenly Smith’s average salary ($25 million without incentives) dwarfs his payout for a decade’s worth of work, which included a series of one-year contracts.

Then again, for all of the justice that comes with the phrase, “Geno got paid!,” it is not just about the money. It’s about the perseverance that Smith, who entered the NFL with the Jets as a second-round pick in 2013 – and endured the indignity of being sucker-punched by a then-New York teammate – demonstrated to get to this point.

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Bidding war begins for QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud after combine

MORE: Winners and losers of QB Derek Carr's decision to sign with New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates with fans following a 23-6 victory against the New York Jets at Lumen Field.

Smith was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year for the 2022 campaign, having led the Seahawks to the playoffs after they traded away disgruntled star Russell Wilson. He led the NFL with a 69.8% completion rate and threw for a career-high 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns.

Yet for a few years before those big numbers, he was essentially left for the NFL scrap heap. It was easy to figure that Smith was washed up. He was a journeyman backup signed on to his fourth NFL team when he arrived in Seattle in 2019.

After Wilson was traded last year (apparently, according to a report by The Athletic, following an unsuccessful attempt to force the firings of coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider), it seemed like Drew Lock was poised to take the job. Or that the Seahawks would deal for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo. Remember? Anybody but Geno.

Story continues

To many, Smith was an afterthought. But that was then.

And now? Smith, who served as Wilson’s backup for three years, has shown the NFL universe something about how perseverance enables one to cash in on opportunity.

“It’s a message opportunity for us to realize that if you hang with people and you have a good connection with them, and you can feel their competitiveness and willingness to hang in and their ability to not accept what’s going on, and to keep seeing through it and believe it in themselves,” Carroll, the still-bubbly coach, told reporters last week during the NFL combine. “It’s a great story now.”

Well said.

“There’s other guys that can do the same thing,” Carroll added. “They get lost and they’re out of the league and you don’t see him again…We look at the success rate of the quarterbacks coming in the first round and all of that, it’s a startling realization of how many guys don’t make it.”

Carroll knows. In the cutthroat, win-fast-or-else environment of the NFL, there’s a tendency to cut bait in a hurry. Especially with the players at the game’s most important position. Carroll mentioned the supposed 50-50 success rate of first-round quarterbacks. And there are examples, of course, of the quarterbacks underestimated from the start (like Wilson, a third-round pick in 2012 or the famous case of Tom Brady).

Yet Smith is one who needed to keep hanging around until he finally got another legitimate shot.

“Some of those guys make it through year four or five or six and they hang with the club,” Carroll said. “You knew that they had enough ability, but you just couldn’t see it come to life that maybe we have given up on guys too soon. Some of that is in themselves, too. They have to maintain that connection to the belief in themselves.

"Geno was a remarkable illustration of that. He never wavered. And he expected to win the job, expected to be successful, expected to be where he is right now. That’s all part of it. That’s the mental side he brought. I’m not saying everybody’s going to be like Geno. But the opportunity is certainly there.”

By settling the issue with Smith, the Seahawks can get on with addressing other key needs during the ramp-up to the draft and with free agency looming. With the fifth pick (obtained from Denver in the Wilson trade) in a first round that is top-heavy with quarterbacks, Carroll didn’t rule out the possibility of drafting a quarterback in that slot.

But that seems so unlikely now. The Seahawks are positioned to perhaps land a premium player for the defensive front, maybe Georgia’s dominating defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, or Alabama’s edge rusher, Will Anderson, depending on how desperate other teams are in landing a quarterback.

How hard is it to find a quarterback to roll with?

It’s ironic that as the QB dominoes fall – including Derek Carr’s move to the New Orleans Saints on Monday – Smith’s former team is still searching for its answer at the position.

No, the Jets, long past the regime that drafted Smith, weren’t the ones to hang with him. But somebody did, beginning with Smith himself, to inspire an ultimate feel-good story.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Geno Smith's contract is fitting reward for NFL's comeback king