Geno Smith's best throws in 325-yard game Week 3
Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's best throws from his 325-yard game against the Atlanta Falcons from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's best throws from his 325-yard game against the Atlanta Falcons from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Season.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) It took just one week for all those positive vibes to turn into frustration - again - for the New York Jets. The offense struggled, the defense couldn't make crucial stops and veteran players made key mistakes in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. ''It just wasn't clicking,'' coach Robert Saleh said.
Why didn't Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie run out of bounds near the end of the loss to the Dolphins? McKenzie explained his process after the game.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
This is gonna sting.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]
Tom Brady has had a slow start to this season.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Mac Jones gets a big injury update
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk set an NFL record with his 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs were the most popular choice in Yahoo Sports survivor pools with about 35% of entries.
Tiger was on the bag for Charlie's new low round.
The NFL doesn't want Tom Brady to set a new trend across the NFL.
A week ago on FOX NFL Sunday, former quarterback Terry Bradshaw said the Cowboys were in chaos. That changed this week.
A similar incident happened on Saturday night during Washington's game against Stanford, too.
Mack Brown had one of UNC’s six personal fouls in the 45-32 loss to Notre Dame as frustration boiled over on the sideline.