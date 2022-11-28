Geno Smith's best plays from 350-yard game Week 12
Watch all of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's best plays from his 350-yard game in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who left today’s game in the third quarter, may be done for 2022. Mooney suffered an ankle injury that the Bears fear will be season-ending, according to NFL Network. Although Mooney will get another evaluation before any decisions are made, it appears that Mooney has torn ligaments in his ankle [more]
Catch all the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 at Lumen Field.
Jerry Rice had to get in on the fun after the 49ers' 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Josh Jacobs had a monster game against the Seahawks.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
It wasn't pretty, but the 49ers picked up their fourth consecutive win by shutting out the Saints 13-0 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
How far did Ohio State fall in Herbie's new rankings after being embarrassed by Michigan? #GoBucks
Celebrating their quarterback during the postgame interview
It wasn't pretty, but the #49ers got the dub.
After another faceplant, this time against three-win Carolina, how does Denver get out of its tailspin?
Sean McVay was spotted rubbing his jaw on the sideline after the hit.
The Texans are the worst team in the NFL and it's not close.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Here's how fans are responding to the Buckeyes' latest loss on social media.