Geno Smith's best plays in 3-TD game Week 4
Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's best plays in his 3-TD game in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
The Bills faced a 20-3 deficit early on Sunday and dug out of it.
Cooper Rush makes Cowboys history and the defense continues its early season dominance.
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal. It’s still not publicly known [more]
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
A wild week in the middle of the ratings led to six teams making their season debut.
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury. Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday. Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 and stepping in for Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle last week in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Ravens appeared all set to dominate the Bills today in Baltimore. And then things took a dramatic turn. After Lamar Jackson was all but unstoppable and Josh Allen could do next to nothing for most of the first half, the Ravens took a 20-3 lead. And then it was Allen’s turn to take over [more]
Well, it finally happened. With the Steelers offense once again struggling, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky is out. And rookie Kenny Pickett is in. Before exiting, Trubisky completed seven of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception. Ten days ago, coach Mike Tomlin said he’s not thinking about changing quarterbacks. Obviously, that has changed. It’s [more]
Instant analysis after Jets' miracle win in Pittsburgh
This is what NFL pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into the “Sunday Night Football” game against Tampa Bay.
Penn State's running game has officially lost a veteran from the roster.
The Patriots lost another quarterback early vs. the Packers.