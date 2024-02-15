Geno Smith's 2024 salary becomes fully guaranteed on Friday

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had to wait a long time between starting jobs in the NFL. He won't have to wait much longer to see whether he'll keep his current starting job.

The three-year contract he signed in 2023 with the Seahawks gives the team a chance to make it a one-year deal. To do that, they need to cut him before tomorrow, when his $12.7 million salary for 2024 becomes fully guaranteed.

The rest of his compensation for the current year — a $9.6 million roster bonus — becomes due on March 18. (He could have increased the roster bonus as high as $19.6 million based on various performance factors in 2023. He failed to reach any of the five metrics that were worth $2 million each.)

So what will the Seahawks do? On one hand, they have a new coaching staff. On the other hand, the G.M. who signed Smith remains in place.

As veteran salaries go, it's a very reasonable package, at just over $20 million. The Seahawks could keep Smith for another year and draft another quarterback to be developed for a year or two.

Regardless, if the Seahawks are going to cut Smith, today is the day to do it. As of Friday, his 2024 salary locks in at $12.7 million.