Geno Smith‘s wristband became fodder for conversation this week and the Seahawks quarterback got his chance to weigh in on it from Munich on Thursday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called it a “big help” to the offense while referencing former Seahawk Russell Wilson‘s “resistance” to wearing one when he played for the team. Wilson fired back from Denver that he won a lot of games in Seattle, but Smith didn’t add to the sniping when he was asked about wearing the wristband.

“I’ve done the wrist band a number of times in my career at all levels and I think we’ve done it here, as well,” Smith said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “That’s something that helps just eliminate a coach calling a 10-word play and me calling a 10-word play right after it. It just takes time for all of that to happen. You go right to the wristband. It sort of smooths out the operation and makes things faster.”

Smith also avoided taking the bait when he was asked if he followed Wilson’s lead and spent the flight to Germany doing high knees up and down the aisle of the team’s plane. Smith said it was good to get out on the field Thursday and that he was looking forward to practice on Friday before trying to continue his run of strong play against the Bucs on Sunday.

Geno Smith: Wristband “smooths out the operation” on offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk