Geno Smith grinding on Sunday with 2 Seahawks teammates

It is never too early to start preparing for the fall. After surprising the NFL world last year, the Seattle Seahawks – led by 2023 Comeback Player of the Year winner Geno Smith – are looking to build off their success from 2022.

Smith, the recipient of a lucrative contract extension earlier this offseason, has wasted little time getting back to work – and showing the 12’s while he’s at it. On Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks starter tweeted how he was working out with left tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

Grinding on this good Sunday with Dee Eskridge and Charles Cross!! Working on the weekend like usual! — Geno (@GenoSmith3) May 7, 2023

Smith did not share any video from this workout, at least not at the time of this article, but seeing Eskridge’s name is certain to catch more than a few eyes.

Originally a second round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Eskridge was supposed to be the No. 3 receiver to help give Seattle’s offense a more dynamic edge and better depth for their corps. Unfortunately, injuries have limited Eskridge’s career to 20 total games and only one touchdown. His unavailability was likely a major factor as to why the Seahawks drafted Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round.

Here’s hoping Eskridge can finally find his way and enjoy a breakout season in 2023. Regardless if Metcalf, Lockett and Smith-Njigba can all have good years, having one more legit weapon for Smith will only help Seattle move the ball.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire