Geno Smith working out with Boston College WR Zay Flowers

WR3 won’t be first on the Seahawks’ list going into the 2023 NFL draft. However, a chance to land a true third Musketeer to help out DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett shouldn’t be overlooked as a genuine need this offseason.

Geno Smith is working out with one potential solution to that problem. Yesterday, Smith posted an Instagram story of himself working out with Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers fits the Pete Carroll wide receiver build perfectly (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) and has proven he can produce as a pass-catcher. In 48 college games he totaled 200 catches, over 3,000 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

Flowers does his best work producing plenty of YAC from the slot, which is exactly where and how this passing offense could use a boost. He also made an impression as an occasional rushing weapon, racking up 345 yards and two scores on 57 attempts. Let’s take a look at the tape.

Flowers vs. Rutgers

Flowers vs. Wake Forest

Flowers vs. Clemson

Flowers vs. Louisville

Flowers vs. North Carolina

The only issue with Flowers is that it’ll likely take a first-round pick to get him. The Seahawks have two this year though and if he’s available at No. 20 overall they should consider it.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire