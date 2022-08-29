Geno Smith on winning Seahawks QB competition: ‘It means a lot’

Geno Smith has won the Seahawks’ quarterback competition. Smith maintained his lead over the younger Drew Lock throughout the offseason. His experience advatange and ability to take better care of the ball sealed the deal. While he didn’t throw a bunch of touchdowns or make a lot of exciting plays, Smith played mistake-free football this month and earned the third-highest passing grade in the NFL this preseason.

This will be Geno’s first extended run as a starter since 2014, his second year in the league with the Jets. Obviously, it’s a big deal for No. 7. Smith says winning the battle means a lot, per the team website.

“It means a lot. I’m pretty sure it’s something I’ve been preparing for. The reality is that it’s just step one. It’s just the beginning. I’ve got to make sure that I’m ready to go out there, win and play 17 games and more. So, for me, I’m grateful. I’m thankful. I’m forever indebted to the Seattle Seahawks organization. But it’s time to get to work.”

Just because Smith has been named QB1 and will start against Wilson’s Broncos in the regular season opener doesn’t mean this story is over, though.

Smith may be a solid caretaker for this offense but there’s a reason why the Seahawks only signed him to a one-year deal worth a total of $3.5 million. They’re not really committed to Smith long-term and odds are no matter how he plays they’ll try to find his replacement in next year’s NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire