Geno Smith on why he hasn’t gotten more games as a starter: ‘We all know what it is’

Geno Smith got to start three games for the Seahawks last season when Russell Wilson went down with a finger injury. That was the first real opportunity he had as a team’s QB1 since the 2014 season with the Jets. For a player who came into the league with a decent amount of hype as a second-round draft pick, that’s not a whole lot of time on the field.

In a Twitter post this morning, Smith claimed “we all know” why he hasn’t had more run as a starter in this league.

We all know what it is.. but the reality I live with when I wake up is all that matters to me.. my whole life a dream I can’t thank God enough https://t.co/EVMBf86JPa — Geno (@GenoSmith3) June 23, 2022

We’ll assume it has something to do with the color of his skin, especially considering that over the years he’s been lower on the depth chart than Bryce Petty and the ghost of Eli Manning.

Whether you can handle the truth or not, the fact is black QBs have historically not been offered the same opportunities white ones have, even when they’re superior athletically. The fact that Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton are currently free agents while duds like Mason Rudolph and Sam Darnold still have jobs in the NFL speaks for itself.

Fortunately for Smith, Pete Carroll is on the right side of this issue.

This summer Smith will be competing with Drew Lock for the right to replace Wilson as Seattle’s QB1. Unless the team brings in a better option like Baker Mayfield, we expect Smith to win that battle and start Week 1 against the Broncos.

Related

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell schools Jim Jordan on the first amendment

List