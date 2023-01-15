Quarterback Geno Smith‘s season ended with Saturday’s 41-23 loss to the 49ers, but he hopes his time with the Seahawks keeps going.

Smith exceeded expectations in Seattle by leading the Seahawks to the playoffs and making the Pro Bowl after being selected as the starter in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade. It was his first year as a regular starter since 2014, which made his play one of the most unexpected stories of the 2022 season.

Smith played on a one-year contract, so he’s now set for free agency and he said after Saturday’s loss that he isn’t looking to go anywhere else.

“I want to finish my career in Seattle. I want to be here,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “The town, the city, the team, Coach Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could have been out of the league. They embraced me, and I want to repay them for that.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said “I hope so” when asked about Smith coming back and a report before the game indicated the Seahawks will use the franchise tag to ensure his return if a new deal can’t be worked out. Smith’s desire to “repay” the Seahawks for their faith could make it easier to find common ground, but that’s one of many things that will have to play out in the weeks and months to come.

Geno Smith: I want to finish my career in Seattle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk