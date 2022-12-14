Geno Smith: I’ve been too aggressive lately

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been one of the surprising stars of the 2022 season, but he’s coming off one of his worst outings of the season.

Smith threw a pair of interceptions while completing less than 60 percent of his passes for the first time all year in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. Smith’s first interception came on his first throw of the game to a well-covered Tyler Lockett and Smith said Tuesday that he thinks it was one of too many risks he has been taking with the ball.

“I think I have been too aggressive as of late,” Smith said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “So I have to get back to what I was doing early on, which was taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team where we all play together and not feel like we are just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits to see what we can do. We know what we can do, but we have to stay on schedule.”

Smith and the Seahawks are back on the field this Thursday, so he doesn’t have much time to wallow in the bad performance before facing a 49ers defense that will punish any mistakes that come their way.

