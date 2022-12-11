Geno Smith has two touchdowns, two interceptions as Panthers lead Seahawks 20-14 at half

Geno Smith threw six interceptions in the Seahawks’ first 12 games. He had not thrown multiple interceptions in a game since three picks in Week 8 of 2014 while playing for the Jets against the Bills.

Smith threw two interceptions in the first half against the Panthers, who used the takeaways for 10 points. He also threw two touchdowns.

Carolina leads the Seahawks 20-14.

Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson had picks of Smith, who thought he had a free play on an offsides that wasn’t called on Henderson’s interception. It led to Panthers’ scoring drives of 13 and 25 yards.

Smith threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett, who managed to get both toes down in bounds before going out of the back of the end zone, and a 12-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. He has completed 10 of 17 passes for 119 yards.

The Panthers led 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Sam Darnold threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Shi Smith on the play after Horn’s interception return, and Chuba Hubbard had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Darnold is 9-of-12 for 84 yards.

