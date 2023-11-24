Geno Smith: It's been a tough stretch, I believe things will turn around

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said his elbow was fine on Thursday night, but the play of the offense was not.

The Seahawks picked up just 220 yards, gave up six sacks and Smith threw an interception during a 31-10 loss to the 49ers. It was Seattle's third loss in the last four games and it dropped them to 6-5 with games against the Cowboys, 49ers, and Eagles on tap over the next three weeks.

The offense has been lacking in all three of those losses, but Smith said after the game that he has not lost faith in the unit heading into a make-or-break stretch.

"I still believe in the guys that we have," Smith said, via the team's website. "Still believe in our coaches. Still believe in the players. I think it's been a tough stretch for us, but I believe things will turn around. What we have to do is continue to work with hard, if not work harder. There is no excuse for it. There are no words that I can say that will make it better. What needs to be done is we need to work harder. We need to find a way. We got a lot of talent. We got a lot of good players on this offense. We got the right coaches. So we got to believe, continue to stay consistent in our work, and then we just got to work harder and find a way."

A rebound against Dallas next week would create similar belief in the offense, but another dismal outing will make it hard to generate much support for the notion that the Seahawks have better days ahead of them.