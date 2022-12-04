Geno Smith threw his second touchdown pass of the day to give the Seahawks a 14-10 lead in a surprisingly entertaining game thus far.

Smith had all day on third-and-goal from the 4, plenty of time to float a pass to a wide open Noah Fant in the back corner of the end zone with 9:48 left in the first half.

Smith now is 8-of-13 for 124 yards, with his first touchdown pass going for 36 yards to Tyler Lockett. Lockett has three receptions for 58 yards.

Backup quarterback John Wolford led the Rams on scoring drives of 77 and 53 yards. Cam Akers had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal.

Wolford is 7-of-12 for 98 yards.

The Seahawks will play the rest of the game without safety Josh Jones, who has hamstring injury. The Seahawks have ruled him out. They have Teez Tabor but newly acquired safety Johnathan Abram is inactive.

Geno Smith throws second touchdown pass as Seahawks take 14-10 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk