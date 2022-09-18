Geno Smith throws pick, Seahawks down bad vs. 49ers

Good thing the Seahawks won their Super Bowl last week, because the rest of this season might be ugly.

Watch quarterback Geno Smith throw behind Tyler Lockett and get picked off by 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson.

Geno Smith wrote Tashaun Gipson, and he took the ball back. pic.twitter.com/361RH22Skh — PlayerProfiler NFL (@Profiler_NFL) September 18, 2022

It’s still early, but the Seahawks can’t tackle to save their lives and the Niners are already up 13-0.

