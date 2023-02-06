Geno Smith thrills, but some past Seahawks don’t like new Pro Bowl format

The NFL finally decided to do away with the traditional “football game” at the Pro Bowl between the AFC and the NFC. This year they added some new skills competitions and turned the main event into a flag football game.

Some players appeared to enjoy it a great deal. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, for one – seemed to be having a ball as he dominated the flag football game, throwing five touchdown passes. Meanwhile, a few former Seattle players found the new Pro Bowl Games unbearably lame. Here’s how past and present Seahawks reacted to the new Pro Bowl Games format.

QB Geno Smith

Pro Bowl ‘23

Grateful for it all.

Ready for the next one. pic.twitter.com/RbWjS4YosL — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 6, 2023

WR Sidney Rice

I WAS watching the Pro Bowl.. #NoBowl. Don’t do this again. Thanks. Just let the players go on a vacation or something.. Orrr bring the real game back. Sean Taylor style!! — Sidney Rice (@sidneyrice) February 5, 2023

P Jon Ryan

This is the future of football…just kidding it’s the worst thing I’ve ever tried to watch. #ProBowlGames — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) February 5, 2023

FS Quandre Diggs

CB Tariq Woolen

lol time flies by now I'm at the Pro-Bowl, thank you God !! https://t.co/9PcrVBayo9 — Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) February 5, 2023

@Seahawks

Soaking it all in. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8FOviETJ7f — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 5, 2023

Quite a SPECIAL team. pic.twitter.com/PUVd1OFG4j — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 5, 2023

