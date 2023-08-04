Geno Smith texted Pete Carroll: Seahawks need to draft JSN

No matter how excited the 12’s were when the team selected wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL draft, I guarantee you there was one person more excited: quarterback Geno Smith.

As a quarterback, there is not much more a man could ask for than two elite receivers, a stud young running back, and a trio of capable tight ends. Not much else, except for perhaps a third explosive receiver. According to Smith himself, he was lobbying head coach Pete Carroll to draft JSN.

Fortunately for Smith, his requests were answered emphatically.

Geno Smith says he was training in LA and saw Jaxon Smith-Njigba's highlights and texted Pete Carroll saying they needed to draft him "you can tell how special he is as a player. He's really going to bring that added dimension to our team and I'm just happy that we got him." pic.twitter.com/LKK1mJlsWw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 3, 2023

The Seahawks offense, on paper, looks to be among the league’s more explosive units. This team should keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night with their depth, especially at the wide receiver position.

Fans could get their first glimpse at JSN in action on Thursday when the Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings in the first preseason game.

More Seahawks Wire stories

200 more photos from Seahawks 2023 training camp

Updated Seahawks 90-man roster going into August

JSN among four early standouts from training camp

Should Seahawks trade for Jonathan Taylor?

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire