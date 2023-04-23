Geno Smith tells Richard Sherman he feels like a rookie

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for another chapter in a new era of their franchise. Leading the charge will be quarterback Geno Smith, who was successfully re-signed this offseason to an incredibly team friendly deal.

The reigning 2022 Comeback Player of the Year winner is somewhat in the process of reinventing himself. Long seen as a bust-turned-journeyman backup, Smith proved he is more than capable of leading an NFL team to success last season. However, anyone can have one good season. The real trick is to replicate it.

Smith recently went on the Richard Sherman Podcast to discuss how he feels as if he is like a rookie again.

Smith is trying to “recreate and improve” himself to show last year was not a fluke. It is clear the Seahawks don’t believe last year was, but it is incumbent upon Smith to reward their faith in him.

Fortunately, it seems as if Smith is taking this very seriously, as he is focused intently on 2023 – as evidenced by his recent workout video.

