Geno Smith talks about why he stayed with Seahawks despite not starting

Geno Smith has been Russell Wilson’s backup for the last 2.5 years. Now, he’s finally getting a chance to start for the Seahawks with Wilson sidelined by a broken finger.

Watch Smith talk about why he decided to stay in Seattle these last few seasons despite having no chance to take Wilson’s spot and what he has learned since the last time he was a starter.

Geno Smith on what he’s learned in the 4 seasons since he last started an NFL game: “Patience.” He also explains why he kept staying with #Seahawks never playing behind Russell Wilson. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/wXc261S67R — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 14, 2021

Related