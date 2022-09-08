Geno Smith talks to Rich Eisen about his approach to 2022

Geno Smith won the Seahawks’ quarterback competition. Now all he has to do is keep it.

Watch Smith as a guest on the Rich Eisen show yesterday talking about his approach to the 2022 season.

"It's not time for celebration… it's just another day of work."#Seahawks QB @GenoSmith3 is ready for his chance to start but knows how hard it is and how quick things can change as he enters Year 10:#NFL #NFLKickoff #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/mgNc3zHPCI — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 7, 2022

List

Seahawks unofficial Week 1 depth chart shows 3 rookies starting

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire