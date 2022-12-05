Geno Smith talks about his first game-winning drive for Seahawks

Geno Smith had another strong statistical game against the Rams yesterday. He posted 367 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 116.1 passer rating. More importantly, he led the first game-winning drive since joining the Seahawks – and his first period in nearly eight years.

Watch Smith talk about his performance after the game.

Here was Geno Smith after the Seahawks’ win. He threw for a career-high 367 yards to go along with his three TDs, which included the game-winner. It was the first go-ahead TD pass of his career in the final minute of regulation or OT. As usual, Smith gave team-centric answers. pic.twitter.com/cRrwrK2C1p — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 5, 2022

