Geno Smith talks about competing against Bobby Wagner
If iron sharpens iron, these 2023 Seahawks should be pretty sharp heading into the 2023 NFL season.
After yesterday’s practice starting quarterback Geno Smith talked about what it’s like to compete against Seattle legend Bobby Wagner every day at practice. Watch.
Geno Smith on Bobby Wagner. #Seahawks @CascadiasportsN pic.twitter.com/8dwrYFhmjF
— MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) August 29, 2023
