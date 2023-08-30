Geno Smith talks about competing against Bobby Wagner

If iron sharpens iron, these 2023 Seahawks should be pretty sharp heading into the 2023 NFL season.

After yesterday’s practice starting quarterback Geno Smith talked about what it’s like to compete against Seattle legend Bobby Wagner every day at practice. Watch.

More Seahawks Wire stories

4 takeaways from initial 53-man roster

Initial 53-man roster for 2023 revealed

Full list of players waived or released

Every NFL team’s most surprising cut

7 iDL Seahawks could target in a trade

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire