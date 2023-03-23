Geno Smith takes offense to Kenny Mayne joke on Twitter

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is rather active online, especially on the social media platform Twitter…. and what would Twitter be without a bit of drama. On Wednesday, a video of Smith working on his throwing motion was tweeted by quarterback coach Quincy Avery, of which Smith subsequently quote tweeted.

Get better it’s the only way! https://t.co/SnFaHs8yN4 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 22, 2023

The video is clearly to demonstrate Smith’s throwing mechanics, but given the fact Smith appeared to throw the ball in the opposite direction of the imaginary, non-existent line of scrimmage, Seattle sports personality Kenny Mayne made a quick joke about online. Smith did not seem to appreciate Mayne’s snappy comment.

The assignment is to mind the business that pays you and let the professionals work.. let’s go https://t.co/gSCdwLwmsQ — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 22, 2023

However, it appears Mayne is taking Smith’s comment in stride. Mayne responded to Smith’s tweet with one of his own, and one in support of the Seahawks quarterback.

We’re faithful—-keep up the good work. https://t.co/0Am48CbU0e — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) March 22, 2023

