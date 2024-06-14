Geno Smith can’t wait for fans to see the 2024 Seattle Seahawks

Hope springs eternal in the NFL. It is one of the biggest reasons why professional football is far and away the most popular sport in America. Going into every season, each fanbase has a belief if their team gets a few lucky breaks, they can be a competitive squad… or more.

This sentiment is certainly shared by the players, and the Seattle Seahawks are no different. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith tweeted out this week his excitement for where he is at, and where he believes Seattle is as well. Needless to say, Smith is rather excited.

12th mini camp in the books!!

God is the GREATEST.

Love to the 12s can’t wait for you guys to see this TEAM! — Geno (@GenoSmith3) June 12, 2024

I believe it is safe to say the 12th Man is excited to see this team themselves. For as beloved as Pete Carroll was, (and well, still is) even his most ardent supporters (I count myself among these ranks) would admit the team had gotten a tad stagnant these last few years to say the least. Right now, there is a much-needed fresh breath of excitement in the air regarding this team.

For the first time in nover two decades, we have no idea what to truly expect from the new look Seahawks. How will Mike Macdonald fare as a head coach? Can he fix this defense? Will Ryan Grubb finally get the most out of a talented offense? Can Geno Smith be the one to take this team to the next level? I for one am thrilled to find out.

