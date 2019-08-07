Geno Smith to start Thursday, have injury dealt with after game

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is dealing with an injury, but it won’t stop him from playing against the Broncos on Thursday night.

Head coach Pete Carroll said in a Wednesday press conference that Smith will get the start against Denver as Russell Wilson will not play in the team’s preseason opener. After Smith gives way, Paxton Lynch will take over against the team that made him a first-round pick in 2016 and Smith will turn his attention to an undisclosed medical issue.

Carroll said Smith has “an issue that we’re dealing with” and will have it addressed after the game. Carroll said that the team believes that Smith will be able to return to action in time to play against the Vikings on August 18.

Outside of quarterback, Carroll said the emphasis for Thursday night will be for the team’s young players to play as much as possible while starters are held back for later in the preseason.