It remains to be seen whether Geno Smith will be the Week One starter for the Seahawks. However, he’ll go three for three when it come to starting preseason games.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, coach Pete Carroll said in an appearance on 710 ESPN that Smith will start the preseason finale on Friday night against the Cowboys. Drew Lock, per Carroll, will play “a lot.”

Carroll added that it doesn’t mean that Smith will start on September 12, against the Broncos.

But it’s surely a reflection on Carroll’s current thinking. Although Lock would have started the second preseason game against the Bears, a COVID diagnosis derailed that plan. And Carroll apparently isn’t inclined to give Lock a Mulligan by letting him start against Dallas.

Carroll said Tuesday that there’s no timetable for picking a starter. He also didn’t rule out the possibility of playing both quarterbacks.

Geno Smith will start Seattle’s preseason finale, but Drew Lock will play “a lot” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk