Geno Smith to get start for Seahawks in Pittsburgh this weekend

The Seattle Seahawks are just days away from their very first preseason game of 2022 and we finally have some new information on the quarterback competition. Geno Smith will get the start Saturday in Pittsburgh when the Seahawks square off against the Steelers.

“Yeah, he’s still going with the ones,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “He’ll start the game this weekend and he’s ready to go. He had a very solid day today and he made some big throws.”



Carroll said that while Smith is still leading the quarterback competition, he did see some good things from Drew Lock over the weekend in the Seahawks mock game.

“Yeah, I think it was his most solid performance,” Carroll said of Lock. “He’s had really good days too, but I think that was the best one under the circumstances he went with the ones and the twos and all of that. I really liked his poise, his comfort in the pocket, handling stuff, adjustments, calls that he had to make at the line of scrimmage. All of that he handled really well.”

Lock should also get some significant playing time in Pittsburgh so the Seahawks quarterback competition will likely continue right up until the first regular-season game.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire