Geno Smith will start for Seahawks in final preseason game

The Seahawks quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock will likely continue right up until the start of the regular season, but we do know who will be starting for Seattle this Friday night in Dallas.

On Wednesday during his radio hit on Seattle Sports, coach Pete Carroll announced Smith would be starting against the Cowboys.

“(Smith) is going to start this game,” Carroll told the Mike Salk Show. “He’s going to go in there first, he’s going to play a little bit, then Drew is going to get to play most of the game for us—just give him a lot of playtime and leave him out there, let him play football, because of what we missed last week.”

Lock missed all of Seattle’s game last Thursday night against the Bears, sidelined by COVID-19.

“This is the next step,” Carroll explained. “Remember, it was going to be different going into this game by what we learned last week, so we didn’t get that information. So I just need to gain information, I need to give Drew every chance to show who he is and what he’s all about.”

Carroll has been adamant he’s in no rush to name the starter just yet, praising both contenders when he can.

“Geno has not done anything to take a step backwards,” Carroll said. “He has been on it throughout. He has done a great job, so we’re really excited that he has been able to be that for us. But the other side of it is that Drew is a very exciting football player too, and he’s what keeps this thing alive. It’s fun watching him practice and we’ll see what he does.”

The Seahawks and Cowboys are set to kick off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. PT.

