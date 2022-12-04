Geno Smith smokes Rams, gives Seahawks lead on second TD pass

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been razor-sharp throwing the ball against the Rams today, especially on third down.

Watch Smith wait and then find tight end Noah Fant in the corner of the end zone for six.

Smith is 8/13 for 124 yards, two touchdowns and a 132.7 passer rating.

Seattle now leads LA 14-10 with 9:48 to go in the second quarter.

