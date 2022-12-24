Geno Smith slow to get up from sack, Drew Lock warming up for Seahawks

This has not been a banner day for the Seahawks offensive line so far and Clete Blakeman’s crew isn’t helping.

After quarterback Geno Smith took a sack from George Karlaftis and Chris Jones he was slow to get up.

Geno Smith was slow to get up after the play… Drew Lock could be coming in pic.twitter.com/h6tL7BoGb6 — formerly arbys fan (@arbys_fan) December 24, 2022

Smith eventually got up and was escorted to the sidelines with a slight limp. He did not go to the injury tent, which is a good sign.

Drew Lock is warming up on the sidelines, but it appears Smith will be going back in when Seattle gets the ball back.

It’s still 7-0 Kansas City.

List

Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The Christmas wishlist edition

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire