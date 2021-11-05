Geno Smith shows support for D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett on Twitter

In the three games and a quarter Geno Smith has played for the Seahawks this year, he’s done everything one can reasonably expect from a backup quarterback. Smith takes too many sacks but he’s also carried himself like a professional, performed at an acceptable level and given his team a chance to win each game.

We don’t know yet whether or not Russell Wilson will return after the bye week and there’s a chance Smith will have to start again in Green Bay. Either way, Smith deserves credit for keeping the wheels on the bus in Wilson’s absence. He’s also proven a great teammate. Smith showed support for two of of them on Twitter today.

Here’s Smith calling D.K. Metcalf elite and sharing his remarkable touchdown catch against the Jaguars last week.

14 is Elite and getting better every week. https://t.co/SOn8W4azNM — Geno (@GenoSmith3) November 5, 2021

Smith also took time to recognize Tyler Lockett, who has a perfect passer rating when targeted against man coverage this year.

16 is that guy pal. https://t.co/fKVSxD7pkK — Geno (@GenoSmith3) November 5, 2021

Together, Lockett and Metcalf combined for 18 catches on 19 targets, 185 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville.

Every good QB/WR combo is a two-way street, though and Smith threw the ball as well as he ever has. The placement and touch on his passes was exceptional and he posted the highest passer rating (128.3) of Week 8.

