Geno Smith shared this 138-second highlight reel of DK Metcalf

One of many reasons to be excited about new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is seeing what he can get out of QB1 Geno Smith and WR1 DK Metcalf, who are already pretty, pretty good.

Over the weekend, Geno shared this DK highlight reel, courtesy of Ian Hartitz. Watch and enjoy.

Since he was drafted Metcalf has established himself as one of the league’s most-consistent receivers, but he still hasn’t quite lived up to his full potential. If new head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff are as good as advertised, they should be able to get the most out of Metcalf in a way Pete Carroll’s teams never did. Getting No. 14 fully focused and playing at an elite level would be a significant step towards closing the gap with other contenders around the NFC.

