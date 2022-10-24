Geno Smith: Seahawks still have 'a long way to go' after 4-3 start to season
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith say the Seahawks still have a long way to go after 4-3 start to season.
The improvement is apparent at all three levels.
Jimmy Garoppolo had his hands full with the Kansas City Chiefs' defense during the 49ers' 44-23 loss in Week 7.
You have to go all the way back to Nov. 5, 2000, to find the last time the #Chiefs had two WRs with over 100 receiving yards in a single game.
Isiah Pacheco, a former Rutgers star, has a strong showing in his first NFL start for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Auburn legend earned a high honor over the weekend by joining a decorated Hall of Fame class.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
Steph Curry provided a funny response when talking about the 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey trade.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
Lawrence Jackson Jr. dives into some players who have raised their stock halfway through the fantasy season. Can Gus Edwards be consistent? (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.