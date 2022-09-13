Geno Smith stood toe to toe with Russell Wilson in the first half, and the Seahawks lead the Broncos 17-13 at halftime.

Smith started the game 13-of-13 before overthrowing Rashaad Penny. He finished the first half 17-of-18 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s only the third time since 1991 that a Seahawks quarterback has completed at least 90 percent of his passes for more than 150 yards with two or more touchdowns in the first half of a game. Wilson had the other two such games, in 2016 against the Lions and the same year against the Jets.

Smith threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly with 11:26 remaining in the first quarter and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson with 2:24 left in the first half. The Seahawks could have had an even bigger lead, but on fourth-and-one at the Denver 7 on the team’s second possession, Smith lost his footing on a quarterback sneak. He was stopped short of the line to gain, turning the ball over on downs.

Wilson went 10-of-15 for 206 yards with 67-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy. It was Jeudy’s first touchdown pass since the final game of his rookie season after not reaching the end zone in 2021.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs dropped an interception that bounced off his chest with 33 seconds remaining in the half, allowing the Broncos to get a field goal on the final play of the half. Brandon McManus had field goals of 30 and 40 yards.

The Broncos have seven penalties for 71 yards.

Geno Smith, Seahawks lead Russell Wilson, Broncos 17-13 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk