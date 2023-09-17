Geno Smith and the Seahawks beat Lions in overtime

In a wild, back-and-forth battle in Detroit, the Seahawks blew a fourth-quarter lead but marched down the field and scored on the first possession to win in overtime.

The game ended Seahawks 37, Lions 31, with a Geno Smith touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett on the final play.

Smith completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He did take a costly 17-yard sack at the two-minute warning that helped set up the Lions' overtime-forcing field goal, but otherwise Smith turned in a very good game.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff also had a good game with one glaring exception: He completed 28 of 35 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns, but he threw a costly pick-six in the fourth quarter.

After the Lions came off the high of beating the Chiefs in Week One, and the Seahawks came off the low of getting blown out by the Rams, this was something of a reshuffling in the NFC. Now the Seahawks and Lions are both 1-1.