Geno Smith, Seahawks agree to 3-year deal worth $105 million

It's a 3-year deal worth $105M for Geno Smith, source said. The deal is now done and agreed. https://t.co/EF0GLH768V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith have agreed to a new three-year contract worth a total of $105 million.

Smith – who is 31 years old – is coming off the best season of his career. He set a new franchise record for Seattle in passing yards with 4,282, led the league in completion percentage (69.9%) and posted 30 passing touchdowns. After it was over, Smith won the Comeback Player of the Year award. He also made his first Pro Bowl team.

Whether the team winds up picking a quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft or not, Smith projects to be the starter for Seattle in Week 1.

