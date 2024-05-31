Geno Smith says Ryan Grubb’s playbook has plays he’s never seen before

Geno Smith has been playing quarterback for about 20 years now, including his time in the NFL, at West Virginia and Miramar High School in Florida. That’s a lot of different playbooks to digest, so Smith has seen pretty much everything a QB can in his time. However, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has some zesty recipes that apparently Smith hasn’t seen before.

Here’s what Geno had to say about Grubb’s scheme on the Jim Rome show.

“I’ve seen plays I have never seen before.” – Seahawks QB @GenoSmith3 on new OC @GrubbRyan. pic.twitter.com/Huk1cldoLy — Jim Rome (@jimrome) May 30, 2024

Grubb may not have the same level of talent that he did at Washington compared to the competition he will be facing in the NFL, but the work he did there over the last two years shows that he can run a balanced, aggressive pro style system.

The only real unanswered question is if he can still do it with a poor offensive line. Seattle’s front line unit was ranked No. 27 in the league in our recent consensus OL rankings, while Washington had perhaps the best in the nation with Grubb. One common denominator is offensive line coach Scott Huff, who’s followed Grubb over from the Huskies where he held the same position. Much depends on how well Huff does his job.

