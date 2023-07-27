Geno Smith, Riq Woolen make NFL Top 100, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs do not

It’s probably fair to say that this whole NFL Top 100 thing has officially jumped the shark. For the first several years it was an interesting concept seeing how players around the league perceive and rank eachother. However, it’s become clear over time that players have many of the same biases and blindspots that fans do.

If you need proof, look no further than the fact that Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been excluded from this year’s list. He’s one of three Seattle players that just missed the cut. Both free safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Jordyn Brooks were in the 101-110 range along with DK.

Stupid.

In any case, quarterback Geno Smith and cornerback Riq Woolen have made the cut in back to back spots. Smith is ranked No. 77 and Woolen No. 76.

The only other Seattle player who deserves a top-100 spot is wide receiver Tyler Lockett, but given how underrated he is it seems like a long shot.

In any case, without Metcalf the whole exercise seems a bit silly.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire