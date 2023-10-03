Geno Smith returns for second half

Geno Smith was questionable to return with a knee injury. The Seahawks quarterback, though, missed only the final 3:05 of the first half.

He returned for the start of the second half.

Smith appeared no worse for wear aside from still being fired up about the hit that injured him. After Smith threw a 23-yard pass to Tyler Lockett, Smith was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Smith led the Seahawks to the Giants 15 following the second half kickoff, but his pass to Zach Charbonnet on fourth-and-one was incomplete.

Smith now is 12-of-15 for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks still lead 14-3.