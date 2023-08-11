Geno Smith receives major ovation at first preseason game

Russell Wilson who?

The Seattle Seahawks are back in action tonight, and the 12th Man sounds as if they have not missed a single beat. During the team introductions, quarterback Geno Smith was announced coming out of the tunnel.

The Seattle faithful let their starting quarterback hear their roars for the new fan favorite signal caller.

I think it is safe to say the 12’s are still pretty happy about Smith’s performance from last year.

