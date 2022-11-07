Geno Smith reacts to Seahawks Week 9 win vs. Cardinals

Associated Press

Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. Smith lost the lead for Seattle in the third quarter by throwing a pick-6, but then led the offense on touchdown drives of 75, 81 and 85 yards down the stretch, pushing the Seahawks to a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. “What a bounce back, what a fantastic finish to this game,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.