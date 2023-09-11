Geno Smith: The Rams wanted it more, played harder, and executed better

The Seahawks got rolled by the Rams to open the season, falling to their division rival 30-13.

Seattle's offense started off well with two field goals and a touchdown on its first three drives. But the Seahawks were outscored 23-0 in the second half.

Given that the Seahawks made the postseason last year and the Rams are playing several young players coming off a 5-12 season, it was one of the more surprising Week 1 results.

“It's the NFL. They're a good team,” quarterback Geno Smith said after the game. “They're a couple years removed from winning the Super Bowl. They got some key players there that helped them do it.

“I'm surprised, yes, I am. I didn't expect to come out and lose at all, let alone in that fashion. Hats off to the Rams. They wanted it more and played harder and executed better.”

Seattle finished with just 180 total yards and 13 first downs. But in the second half, the team had just one first down and 12 total yards — 9 of which came on the game’s final play.

“I think this is going to be a great learning experience for us,” Smith said. “I think we can look at these moments later in the season and say that we gained from it. Obviously, it stinks today and it sucks. Really does.

“I hate losing. I don't like losing. But the one thing I do know about this team and myself is that we're going to get back to work and come tomorrow — really starting tonight, I'm going to get back to work and fix things and figure out how to be better for next week.”

It likely doesn’t get easier for the Seahawks, who will head to Detroit to play the 1-0 Lions in Week 2.