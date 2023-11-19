Geno Smith questionable with elbow injury, Drew Lock comes in at QB

The Seahawks have an injury concern with their quarterback.

Geno Smith left the game late in the third quarter with an elbow injury and he's questionable to return. Smith was hit hard by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald just as he was throwing. The pass popped straight up in the air but got knocked down before a Ram could intercept the pass.

Smith was favoring his right arm as he came off the field. He was then examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Drew Lock came into the game and threw an incomplete pass down the middle of the field on third-and-9 to force a Seattle punt.

Smith may try to come back in, as multiple reporters on the scene noted he started throwing passes on the sideline after exiting the blue medical tent.

On the other side, the Rams have downgraded receiver Cooper Kupp to out. He suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was previously questionable to return.